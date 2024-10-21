COP29 unveils uniforms for 10,000 personnel ahead of climate conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

The uniforms for over 10,000 personnel supporting the 29th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to take place in Baku from November 11 to 22, have been officially unveiled, News.Az reports.

The COP29 uniforms have been crafted to embody the colors and style of the event, highlighting equality, team spirit, and environmental stewardship amongst the staff organizing and delivering various operations during the conference. The thoughtfully designed uniform sets include long and short-sleeve polo shirts, trousers, caps, hoodies, and both waist and shoulder bags, ensuring that all employees have a comfortable and functional uniform.In keeping with the ethos of the COP29 climate conference, the uniform has been designed with sustainability at its core. The items are made from eco-friendly and recyclable materials, aligning with COP29’s dedication to tackling climate change. Moreover, in line with COP29’s commitment to reduce carbon footprint and emissions, uniforms are being provided by a local partner.

