COP29 will be an excellent platform - UN representative

Within the framework of COP29, the UN Delegation will invite experts to Azerbaijan and give them its proposals on adaptation to climate change, Vladanka Andreyeva, the resident coordinator of the UN in Azerbaijan, said at the panel discussion on climate change and the role of women held at ADA University, News.az reports.

"COP29 will be a perfect platform for raising awareness about the seriousness of the climate change problem. It is important to involve young people in the fight against climate change. We must take steps hand in hand," the UN representative noted.

News.Az