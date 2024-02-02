COP29 will highlight Azerbaijan's role in global energy transition: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COP29 will serve as a platform to showcase Azerbaijan's role in the global energy transition process, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov as he met with Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Simon Stiell, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The meeting focused on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), issues pertinent to Azerbaijan`s chairmanship of this international event, and the country`s efforts towards green energy transition.

The Energy Minister provided detailed information about reforms aimed at transforming Azerbaijan from a traditional energy country into a producer and exporter of renewable energy. He highlighted initiatives such as the broad use of green energy, development of the electric power engineering sector, enactment of laws promoting energy efficiency, and plans to integrate up to 2 GW of green power into the energy system by 2027. Additionally, plans for the implementation of the green energy corridor from the Caspian Sea to Europe were discussed.

Minister Shahbazov highlighted that Azerbaijan joined several global Initiatives at COP28 and expressed Azerbaijan`s commitment to increasing its contribution to the global fight against climate change. He emphasized that Azerbaijan will continue implementing its course on green development and accelerating decarbonization during its presidency of COP29.

Executive Secretary Simon Stiell shared insights on organizing COP29 and the energy and environmental issues to be addressed. He expressed the Secretariat's support for the process through close cooperation and highlighted that Azerbaijan's experience in hosting international events would contribute to the successful holding of COP29.

During the meeting, both parties agreed to organize a joint seminar on the energy aspects of COP29.

News.Az