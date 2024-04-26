COP29 will not be an arena of confrontation: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“No myths should be created about countries rich in oil and gas. These countries have made substantial efforts to address climate issues. Currently, the UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil are working together as a troika,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on April 26, News.Az reports.

The head of state emphasized that these countries are taking steps to channel revenue towards green energy, stating, "COP29 will not be an arena of confrontation. As the host, Azerbaijan will build bridges. Azerbaijan aims to act as a bridge between the West and the Global South, particularly in the context of green energy transition and climate change."

