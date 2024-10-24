COP29 will offer new opportunities for climate finance, UN chief says

The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will offer new opportunities for climate finance, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

He made the remarks at the session of the 16th BRICS Summit in the Outreach/BRICS+ format in the Russian city of Kazan, News.Az reports.“Regarding climate, each country has reaffirmed its commitment to reduce the temperature rise to one and a half degrees. This requires serious measures to reduce emissions, and the G20 must lead the way,” Guterres noted.“In the coming weeks, there will be a conference of the parties to launch a new report that will present new contribution plans, with targets of 25 percent. This conference will provide new opportunities for the financing plan. Developed countries must fulfill their commitments by doubling climate finance and providing funds for the loss and damage fund,” the UN chief added. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

