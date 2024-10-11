COP29 will see adoption of several declarations, initiatives bearing name of Baku – official

COP29 will see adoption of several declarations, initiatives bearing name of Baku – official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COP29 is expecting the adoption and signing of a number of documents and declarations, covering several areas and bearing the name of Baku, Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister, COP29 Lead Negotiator, said on Friday.

Speaking to journalists, Rafiyev noted that of 14 proposed initiatives, some will be consolidated by declaration with others' names being related to Baku, News.Az reports.“For instance, there is an initiative focusing on climate, finance, trade and investment, which name is related to Baku. Additionally, there are 8 declarations and initiatives that will bear the name of Baku and will be inscribed in the history of COP, covering various areas,” he added. The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan this November. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11, 2023. During two weeks, Baku will become a global hub, welcoming around 70,000 to 80,000 international guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aimed at preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system.The abbreviation COP means "Conference of the Parties" and refers to the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the UNFCCC.The Convention has 198 member states. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, the COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is based in Bonn.

News.Az