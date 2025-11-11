COP30 highlights urgent need for climate resilience funding

+ ↺ − 16 px

Delegates at COP30 in Brazil emphasized the growing need for developing countries to strengthen resilience against storms, floods, wildfires, and other climate extremes. A recent U.N. report estimates these nations will require $310 billion annually by 2035 for adaptation measures.

Development banks have pledged ongoing support, having directed over $26 billion last year toward adaptation projects. Meanwhile, private financing remains minimal, accounting for just 3% of adaptation funding, though experts say it could rise with stronger policies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A U.N. fund plans to issue a $200 million impact bond by 2026 to enhance weather monitoring and data collection in vulnerable regions. Germany and Spain also committed $100 million to the multilateral Climate Investment Funds to boost climate resilience projects in low- and middle-income countries.

Countries hit by recent extreme weather illustrate the scale of the challenge: Vietnam estimates nearly $300 million in damages from Typhoon Kalmaegi, the Philippines is still assessing losses from Super Typhoon Fung-wong, and Jamaica faces $7 billion in damages from Hurricane Melissa, roughly a third of its GDP.

U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell called for stronger tracking and implementation of adaptation efforts, while aid organizations stressed the importance of directing resources to local communities already responding to climate impacts.

News.Az