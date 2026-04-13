Corenswet’s Superman and Pattinson’s Batman crossover merch confuses DC fans

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Strange news for DC fans is all over social media thanks to a retail listing that has reinvigorated calls for David Corenswet’s Superman and Robert Pattinson’s Batman to crossover.

The idea has previously inspired an online fan movement, despite James Gunn debunking rumors more than once, News.Az reports, citing Comic book.

In the absence of any firm information around the DCU’s own new Batman, the calls grew to a crescendo in late 2025, and now a confusing listing on Walmart has kicked it off again. The Walmart listing for a Superman party set includes a pack of napkins featuring both heroes.

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A user on X also posted that he was able to buy the merch in a Walmart store despite claims that the original listing is only from a third-party seller fulfilled by Walmart. Presumably, some have made their way into physical locations.

The existence of the actual merch has prompted confusion online among fans:While a significant number of the responses to the various posts sharing the merch are calling out the fact that it’s AI, it’s confusing that a retailer has them listed online and apparently available in stores.

Someone at Warner Bros is presumably going to be putting a call in to Walmart soon, because not only is the unofficial artwork infringing on copyright, and while it appears to be clearly AI, it’s actually art from a fan artist called Kwokzisong (see below). The tell tale signs of apparent AI are just the result of cropping two images together. Superman’s neck has two giant slices out of it, and he’s missing his trap muscles, thanks to the removal of his cape. And then there’s the giant eyes hidden in Batman’s cape.

News.Az