Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days
- 11 Aug 2020 15:09
- 22 Aug 2025 11:47
- World
Coronavirus has broken out again in New Zealand after 102 days, according to Sky News.
Earlier today, a retirement village went into lockdown after residents displayed symptoms of respiratory illness.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that new restrictions are going to be temporarily imposed in Auckland so health officials can "assess the situation".
She said: "We are asking people in Auckland to stay home to stop the spread. Act as if you have COVID, and as if the people around you have COVID."