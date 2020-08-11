Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

Coronavirus has broken out again in New Zealand after 102 days, according to Sky News.

Earlier today, a retirement village went into lockdown after residents displayed symptoms of respiratory illness.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that new restrictions are going to be temporarily imposed in Auckland so health officials can "assess the situation".

She said: "We are asking people in Auckland to stay home to stop the spread. Act as if you have COVID, and as if the people around you have COVID."

