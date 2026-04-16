Nigeria warns of widespread floods in 2026, flags risks in 33 states
- 1055378
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/nigeria-warns-of-widespread-floods-in-2026-flags-risks-in-33-states Copied
Nigeria is facing a high risk of widespread flooding in 2026, with more than 14,000 communities exposed across 33 of the country’s 36 states as well as the Federal Capital Territory, according to the national hydrological agency.
The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA) said in its annual flood outlook that flooding is expected to peak between July and September, coinciding with the height of the rainy season. The agency warned that cities, farmland, and critical infrastructure could all be affected, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
NiHSA classified 14,118 communities as high risk, while an additional 15,597 are considered to be at moderate risk. The agency noted that the figures are broadly consistent with previous years.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Major urban centers including Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt are among those at risk of severe flooding, while coastal states such as Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, and Lagos face heightened exposure to river and tidal floods.
Nigeria regularly experiences flooding during its rainy season, which runs from April to October. In recent years, severe flood events have caused widespread displacement, agricultural losses, and hundreds of deaths.
By Aysel Mammadzada