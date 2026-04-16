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Azerbaijani, Russian officials arrive in Zangilan city

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Azerbaijani, Russian officials arrive in Zangilan city
Photo: AZERTAC

Participants of the 24th meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic cooperation arrived in Zangilan city.

Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, briefed the guests on Zangilan city, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Highlighting the ongoing reconstruction efforts in Zangilan, Vahid Hajiyev said the foundation stones for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th residential complexes and a kindergarten have been laid in the city of Zangilan.

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The officials were also informed about the Zangilan Convention Center Complex, the Jahangirbayli Hydroelectric Power Plant, built on the part of the Okchuchay River, as well as the Zangilan city mosque built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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