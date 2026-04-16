Starbucks to enter Georgian market with first Tbilisi outlet in 2026

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Starbucks will enter the Georgian market this year, with its first outlet set to open in summer 2026 in Tbilisi on Ilia Chavchavadze Avenue, the state agency Produce in Georgia said.

According to the agency, which operates under the Ministry of Economy, the brand’s expansion in the country will be carried out in partnership with Kuwait-based Alshaya Group, one of the world’s largest licensed operators of Starbucks stores. The company plans to expand beyond Tbilisi to other cities in Georgia at a later stage, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

Georgian authorities have described Starbucks’ entry as a significant development expected to boost the country’s investment appeal and create new jobs. The agency said the decision followed years of negotiations involving state institutions, including the foreign ministry.

Alshaya Group said the move aligns with its broader strategy to expand across Eurasia. The operator currently manages hundreds of Starbucks outlets across the region and the Middle East.

Representatives of the brand said Georgia is seen as a promising market, citing a developing coffee culture and growing demand for international service standards.

Starbucks, headquartered in Seattle, is the world’s largest coffeehouse chain. Its first store opened on March 30, 1971, in Seattle.

In the 2025 financial year, the company reported revenue of $37.1 billion. It opened 900 new stores, bringing its global network to around 40,000 locations, with a focus on China and the United States.

News.Az