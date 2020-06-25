Coronavirus cases in Gulf region surge past 400,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the six Gulf states has doubled in a month to over 400,000, as the region's two biggest economies this week fully lifted curfews imposed to combat the infection, Al Jazeera reports.

Regional business hub the United Arab Emirates announced late on Wednesday the lifting of a nightly curfew in place since mid-March as the daily number of infections fell from a peak of some 900 in late May to average between 300 and 400 in recent weeks.

Neighboring Saudi Arabia, which has the highest regional count at more than 167,200 infections and over 1,380 deaths, fully removed its three-month curfew on Sunday.

