Coronavirus death toll in China rises to 427 (VIDEO)

At least 427 people have died with more than 20,000 confirmed coronavirus cases around the world, most of them in China.

More than two dozen nations have reported cases but, so far, no confirmations have been made across Africa or Latin America.

On Tuesday, three more Asian countries - Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand - confirmed infections among citizens who had not travelled to China.

Officials say 425 people have died in China and one in Hong Kong. One death has also been confirmed in the Philippines.

