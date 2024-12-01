Countries in the Persian Gulf to conduct military drills in the UAE
Photo: China and the UAE will conduct joint Air Force exercises (GettyImages)
The member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) plan to conduct joint military exercises in the United Arab Emirates.As reported by News.Az, this announcement was made by the Secretary-General of the regional organization, Jassim Mohammed al-Budaiwi, in a speech broadcast by Al Arabiya TV channel.
"In 2024, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries strengthened their military cooperation through meetings of their respective committees and worked towards conducting a series of joint military exercises. In this regard, I am pleased to announce our commitment to holding the joint exercise Island Shield, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates in 2026," the Secretary-General said.
Earlier, the GCC summit was held in Kuwait, attended by, among others, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. Following the summit, a declaration was adopted in which the Arabian monarchies called for an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip and also supported the introduction of a ceasefire in Lebanon.