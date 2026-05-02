Iran open to diplomacy if US drops “excessive demands”, foreign minister says

Araghchi made the remarks in separate phone calls with the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq and Azerbaijan, during which they discussed the latest regional developments and exchanged views, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

He also briefed his counterparts on Iran’s latest initiatives aimed at ending the conflict and establishing peace in the region.

Araghchi said what he described as US-Israeli “aggression” against Iran is the main source of insecurity in the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz.

He also praised what he called the constructive role and efforts of several regional countries in seeking to end the war and prevent further military escalation.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran did not initiate this imposed war, and while it is ready to pursue the diplomatic process in the event of a change in the excessive approach, threatening rhetoric and provocative actions of the American side, the Iranian armed forces are fully alert and ready to comprehensively and decisively defend the Iranian nation against any threat,” Araghchi said.

He added that Iran had entered a new round of negotiations mediated by Pakistan “in good faith and with a sense of responsibility” aimed at ending the conflict, while expressing deep mistrust of the US due to what he said were repeated breaches of commitments.

For their part, the foreign ministers of the regional countries outlined their positions in support of diplomacy and peaceful solutions to end the conflict and resolve disputes. They also expressed readiness to assist in the process.