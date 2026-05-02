Kenya floods: 10 dead as dam overflow risk sparks high alert

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At least 10 people have been killed in Kenya after heavy rains triggered widespread flooding and landslides across several regions, authorities said, as concerns grow over rising water levels near major dam systems.

Police confirmed that seven of the deaths occurred in eastern Kenya, while other fatalities were reported in different parts of the country as intense seasonal rains continued to batter already saturated ground, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The floods have damaged infrastructure, including bridges in Kwale County on the coast and Kitui County in the east. Landslides were also reported in parts of Elgeyo Marakwet County, disrupting transport and cutting off key roads.

The Kenya National Highways Authority said the Iten–Kabarnet road was blocked after a landslide near Kolol, forcing traffic diversions while repair work continues.

The Kenya Red Cross reported unconfirmed cases of missing persons and flooded homes in parts of Nairobi, including densely populated informal settlements, where emergency relief efforts are underway.

Authorities have also issued warnings over the lower Tana River Basin, where heavy upstream rainfall has increased inflows into the Seven Forks hydropower dam system. Officials said rising water levels could pose a serious flood threat downstream, including in the Tana River Delta, home to more than 100,000 people.

While Kenya is currently in its normal March–May rainy season, meteorologists say unusually intense downpours have heightened the risk of flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

News.Az