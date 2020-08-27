Yandex metrika counter

COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories rise to 274

  • Noncategory
  • Share
COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories rise to 274

Three new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia.

Thus, the overall confirmed cases in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh have reached 274, with the death toll standing at two.

The number of active cases stands at 20.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      