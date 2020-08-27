COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories rise to 274
Three new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia.
Thus, the overall confirmed cases in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh have reached 274, with the death toll standing at two.
The number of active cases stands at 20.