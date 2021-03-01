COVID-19 claims 108 lives in past 24 hours in Iran: Official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 108 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 60,181, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday, according to IRNA.

Some 8,510 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 812 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 93 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 60,181.

Lari noted that 1,399,934 patients out of a total of 1,639,679 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,727 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than 114 million people across the world, of whom over 2,530,000 people have lost their lives.

