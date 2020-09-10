COVID-19: Israel sees highest daily spike since June

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel recorded 3,904 more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, its highest single-day figure since June, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The total number of cases stands at 142,582, including 1,054 deaths and 109,757 recoveries, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that 4,746 of the COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and 158 in moderate condition.

Some 133 of the new patients are on ventilators, the ministry said, without reporting any more deaths.

While Israel has imposed restrictions on gatherings, many observers believe the government has been unable to control the spread of the virus.

