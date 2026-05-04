6.0-magnitude quake strikes Samar, Philippines

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An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck Samar in the Philippines at 06:09:46 GMT on Monday, according to GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The quake was recorded with a shallow depth of 10.0 kilometers.

Initial data placed the epicenter at 11.70 degrees north latitude and 125.52 degrees east longitude.

No immediate reports on damage or casualties were provided at the time of the initial seismic assessment.

News.Az