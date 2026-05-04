Strait of Hormuz threat level remains critical: UKMTO

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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has stated that the maritime security threat level in the Strait of Hormuz remains “critical” due to ongoing military operations in the region, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The agency advised mariners to coordinate with Omani authorities using VHF channel 16 and to consider routing through Oman’s territorial waters south of the traffic separation scheme.

It noted that the United States has established an enhanced security area in that zone.

Earlier, UKMTO reported that a tanker off the coast of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates was “hit by unknown projectiles.”

“All crew are reported safe. No environmental impact reported,” the agency added.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important maritime corridors, with heightened security alerts issued amid ongoing regional tensions.

News.Az