Iran warns US, foreign militaries of attack near Strait of Hormuz

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A senior Iranian military commander has issued a direct warning that any foreign military force, including the United States, will come under attack if it approaches the Strait of Hormuz, in a statement underscoring Tehran’s claim of control over security in the strategic waterway.

“We warn that any foreign military force, especially the invading US military, if it intends to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz, will come under attack,” Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

Abdollahi said Iran considers the security of the strait to be fully under the authority of its armed forces, and that all maritime traffic must be coordinated with Tehran’s military structures.

“We have repeatedly stated that the security of the Strait of Hormuz is under the control of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and under any circumstances, any safe passage and transit will take place in coordination with the armed forces,” he said.

In remarks published on Monday, Abdollahi accused the United States of engaging in “theft and piracy” in international waters and said such actions were undermining global trade and economic security.

He also warned commercial shipping operators to coordinate movements in the area with Iranian forces, saying unapproved transit could endanger vessels.

“We fully maintain and firmly manage the security of the Strait of Hormuz, and we warn all commercial vessels and oil tankers to refrain from any movement without coordination with the armed forces stationed in the Strait of Hormuz, so that their security is not put at risk,” he said.

Abdollahi added that Iran’s military had consistently demonstrated its readiness to respond forcefully to any perceived threat.

“The resilient, brave and ready armed forces of the Islamic Iran, together with its steadfast people, have proven in practice that they will respond very harshly and in a way that will make any level of enemy threat or aggression in any part of Iran deeply regrettable,” he said.

He further cautioned that US actions aimed at destabilising the situation would only increase regional risks and threaten maritime security in the area.

News.Az