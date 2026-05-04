AI data center boom sends SK Hynix stock to a massive 12% rally

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of SK Hynix surged as much as 12% on Monday, extending earlier gains after strong earnings reports from major U.S. technology companies reinforced expectations of continued heavy investment in artificial intelligence data centers.

The rally was supported by increased foreign buying, as investors responded to signals that global tech giants are maintaining aggressive spending plans on AI infrastructure, a key driver of demand for advanced memory chips, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The South Korean chipmaker outperformed its larger domestic rival Samsung Electronics, which has recently faced pressure due to labor tensions and concerns over potential strikes linked to demands for a greater share of AI-related profits.

SK Hynix has been a key beneficiary of the global AI boom, with demand for high-bandwidth memory chips rising sharply as companies scale up AI computing and cloud data center capacity.

News.Az