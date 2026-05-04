Pakistan, Iran discuss efforts to restart US talks

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Pakistan’s top diplomat Ishaq Dar held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as part of Islamabad’s ongoing efforts to help revive stalled direct talks between the United States and Iran aimed at reaching a negotiated settlement to the prolonged Middle East conflict, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry said the two sides discussed “the regional situation and Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts for peace and stability in the region,” News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

During the conversation, Araghchi praised Pakistan’s role, describing it as “constructive” and commending its “sincere” mediation efforts between the concerned parties.

Dar, for his part, reiterated Pakistan’s continued commitment to encouraging constructive engagement. He stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path toward resolving disputes peacefully and achieving long-term stability and peace both in the region and beyond, the statement added.

The diplomatic contact came hours after Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced that Tehran is currently reviewing a response from the United States to its revised 14-point proposal aimed at ending the conflict.

Iran also indicated that the nuclear issue was not included in its latest proposal. Instead, it suggested that the matter could be addressed in a second phase of negotiations after a permanent ceasefire is reached between the two sides.

News.Az