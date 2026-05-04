Unfinished Iran war could give Xi the upper hand in Trump talks

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China has urged caution and renewed diplomatic efforts as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to fluctuate, with fragile ceasefire conditions still in place. Beijing emphasized the importance of maintaining stability in the Middle East, warning that any escalation could have serious global consequences.

Chinese officials highlighted the urgent need to preserve the current ceasefire and push forward with negotiations. They stressed that reopening key trade routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, is critical for global energy security, as disruptions there impact international oil markets.

The call comes amid ongoing indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, which have produced limited progress so far. Both sides remain deeply divided over core issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and US-imposed sanctions. While diplomatic channels remain open, the situation is still highly volatile.

China has positioned itself as a mediator, advocating dialogue over confrontation. Its representatives have called on both parties to avoid actions that could undermine negotiations or reignite conflict. Beijing has also rejected accusations of providing military support to Iran, maintaining that it supports peaceful resolution efforts.

The broader geopolitical context remains tense. The US has maintained a strong military presence in the region, while Iran has signaled readiness to respond to perceived threats. Meanwhile, global powers are closely monitoring developments due to the potential impact on energy supplies and regional stability.

Recent developments suggest cautious engagement. Iran has proposed plans aimed at easing tensions and moving toward a longer-term resolution, while the US has responded through diplomatic channels. However, disagreements persist, and the path to a comprehensive agreement remains uncertain.

China’s involvement reflects its growing role in international diplomacy, particularly in conflict mediation. By calling for restraint and cooperation, Beijing is seeking to prevent further destabilization in a region that is vital to global economic and security interests.

Overall, while dialogue continues, the situation between the US and Iran remains delicate, with the risk of escalation still present despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

News.Az