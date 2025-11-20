Yandex metrika counter

CPC commemorates 110th birth anniversary of Hu Yaobang with Beijing symposium

Photo: Xinhua

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a symposium on Thursday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to mark the 110th anniversary of the birth of Hu Yaobang, a former prominent leader of the Party.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who also serves as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered a key speech during the event, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.


News.Az 

