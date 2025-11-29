Yandex metrika counter

CPC marine terminal damaged in unmanned boat attack

Source: cpc.ru

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal was damaged following an unmanned boat attack on the morning of November 29.

"Today at 04:06 Moscow time (05:06 Baku time), the second offloading berth (OPU-2) at the CPC marine terminal sustained significant damage due to a targeted unmanned boat attack. Loading and other operations were suspended, and tankers were moved out of CPC waters," the CPC press service said in a statement, News.Az reports.

No personnel or contractor injuries were reported.

"The emergency protection systems of the offloading berth successfully shut off the relevant pipelines during the explosion. Preliminary assessments indicate no oil was released into the Black Sea," the statement added.

Water samples are being collected, and environmental monitoring is ongoing.

"Further operation of OPU-2 is not feasible. Terminal shipments will resume according to established protocols once threats from unmanned boats and drones are neutralized," the statement concluded.


News.Az 

