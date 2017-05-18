Creation of drilling plant after Heydar Aliyev is a historical event – President

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Today is the remarkable day in the life of our country."

We are marking launch of a new semi-submersible drilling plant. I congratulate all Azerbaijani people on this occasion”, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the opening ceremony of semi-submersible drilling plant named after Heydar Aliyev in offshore supply and logistics base of SOCAR’s Caspian Drilling Company.

The head of state noted that this is a historical event in Azerbaijan’s oil industry: “Azerbaijan has never built such a huge drilling plant. I congratulate all workers participated in construction of the plant and thank them. Most of workers are Azerbaijani citizens. We see successful implementation of the next project jointly with foreign partners. This is a reality. Because Azerbaijan has been cooperating with foreign partners for many years. Investments in Azerbaijan have been made by foreign companies. But investment in this plant was made by Azerbaijani state. We direct oil incomes to such big projects. Both SOFAZ and SOCAR invested about $1 billion in this project. This shows our power and opportunities. This also proves that Azerbaijan’s oil industry develops successfully. One of our conditions before the foreign investors was that these investments should also serve the development of Azerbaijan’s oil industry. At the same time, new jobs should be launched in Azerbaijan, worker must get high salary, participate in trainings to increase the professionalism. Today, we see it. Azerbaijani citizens work successfully in all oil projects. Creation of this plant is a historical event and it’s un accidental that it was named after Heydar Aliyev. Heydar Aliyev is the founder of oil industry of Azerbaijan. His oil strategy continues today successfully”.

News.Az

News.Az