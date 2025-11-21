Robbers attack guard and steal gold coins from Swiss museum

The monetary value of the loot was not immediately revealed but police said the coins had “archaeological value”.

The theft comes at a time when gold prices have soared in global markets this year – even if they have dropped off their highs lately – and a high-profile robbery at the Louvre in Paris exposed vulnerabilities and security lapses at museums.

Officials said the Lausanne museum employee, a 64-year-old Swiss citizen, was interviewed by investigators and that he was not injured in the incident.

No other people – staff or visitors – were on hand at the time.

State prosecutors have opened an investigation.

Lausanne city officials filed a legal complaint for damage to the museum, and the regional government – the owner of the gold coins – announced plans to file a criminal complaint.