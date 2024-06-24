Criminal cases against Karabakh separatists will be submitted to court soon: Prosecutor general

+ ↺ − 16 px

Criminal cases against the heads of the separatist regime created during the occupation of the Karabakh region and other sovereign territories of Azerbaijan as a result of Armenia's military aggression will be submitted to court shortly, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said on Monday.

Investigative actions against 15 people have been completed, Aliyev noted."Currently, the accused, lawyers, and victims are familiarising themselves with the materials of the criminal case. After completion of this stage, the indictment will be submitted to court," he added.

News.Az