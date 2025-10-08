Cristiano Ronaldo becomes football's first billionaire player

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first active footballer to reach billionaire status, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

The football superstar’s net worth has been included in the index for the first time, cementing his financial milestone, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Ronaldo, who was already the sport's highest-paid player, dramatically increased his wealth when he signed a lucrative contract extension with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr earlier this year, reportedly worth over $400 million.

Bloomberg cited his tax-free contract, as well as brand deals with Armani and Nike, as key drivers in his improved wealth.

Meanwhille, the Portugal forward, who is the highest scorer in men's international football with 141 goals in 223 appearances for Portugal, told Canal 11 that he has no intention of retiring soon despite his family's insistence.

"People, especially my family, say: 'It's time for you to stop. You've done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?" Ronaldo said.

"But I don't think so. I think I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going?

"I'm sure that when I finish, I'll be fulfilled, because I gave it my all. I know I don't have many more years, but the few I have, I try to enjoy to the fullest."

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo, 40, added another individual accolade to his distinguished career on Tuesday when he received the Prestige award at the Portugal Football Globes.

"It's not an end-of-career award," he said. "I see it as recognition of years of effort, dedication and ambition. I like winning, helping the younger generations -- and they also help me maintain my level and continue competing.

"That's what excites me: competing with the younger ones. I still have a passion for this."

