Over 450 flights cancelled across Asia as major airlines face widespread disruption

Over 450 flights cancelled across Asia as major airlines face widespread disruption

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Major airlines have cancelled more than 450 flights in a single day, causing widespread disruption across air travel networks in Asia.

The cancellations affected several countries, including Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Russia and China, with 451 flights cancelled and a further 1,831 delayed. Major airports in Kuala Lumpur, Delhi, Jakarta, Yakutsk and Beijing were among those impacted, News.Az reports, citing Mirror.

Airlines including China Eastern, IndiGo, Citilink and AirAsia were affected by the disruption. China Eastern cancelled 29 flights, while Air China reported 35 cancellations as China’s aviation network experienced significant delays.

Passengers faced missed connections and long waiting times, with China Eastern and IndiGo reported to have suffered some of the most severe delays.

The disruption has been attributed to a combination of operational issues and air traffic control delays, though full details of the causes have not been confirmed.

News.Az