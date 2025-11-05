Cruise ship investigated after leaving elderly passenger to die on remote island

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australian authorities have boarded a cruise ship more than 10 days after an 80-year-old passenger was left behind on a remote island and later died.

Suzanne Rees had been hiking on Lizard Island with other passengers from the Coral Adventurer when she separated from the group to rest. The vessel departed without her and only returned several hours later when crew members realised she was missing. Police believe she fell ill during the hike on a hot day and died alone, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Investigators from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (Amsa) boarded the ship on Wednesday morning. Amsa, which is working with Queensland Police and the state coroner, declined to comment further while inquiries continue.

Rees’ family has accused the operator, Coral Expeditions, of failing in its duty of care. Her daughter, Katherine Rees, described her mother as an active bushwalker and said the family was “shocked and saddened” that the ship left without conducting a passenger count.

“From the little we have been told, it seems there was a failure of care and common sense,” she said, adding that she hopes the coroner will determine what actions could have saved her mother’s life.

The 60-day voyage, costing guests tens of thousands of dollars, has been cancelled following the incident and unrelated mechanical problems. Passengers were offloaded at Horn Island over the weekend and flown to the mainland on a chartered plane.

The Coral Adventurer had anchored off Yorkey’s Knob near Cairns on Tuesday evening after being unable to secure a berth at the city’s port. Only a skeleton crew was on board, according to local reports, with tender boats spotted travelling between the ship and shore.

Tracking data shows the vessel left Cairns on 24 October following a week-long mechanical delay and reached Lizard Island the next day for its first stop. The island, located in the northern Great Barrier Reef, is known for hiking trails, a luxury resort, and a marine research station.

Coral Expeditions chief executive Mark Fifield said the company was “deeply sorry” and is cooperating fully with authorities. He said the firm had offered support to the family.

Rees’ body was found a day after she went missing. The coroner’s investigation will now examine the timeline of events and decisions made by crew during the excursion.

News.Az