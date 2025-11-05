At least 10 injured as car rams into pedestrians in France

At least 10 injured as car rams into pedestrians in France

A 35-year-old man drove his car into pedestrians and cyclists on the French Atlantic island of Oléron, injuring ten people — four of them seriously — authorities said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to prosecutor Arnaud Laraize, the suspect, a local resident, “deliberately hit several pedestrians and cyclists” along a road connecting two towns on the island, located off the coast of La Rochelle.

Police on Île d’Oléron confirmed that the driver has been arrested.

France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said on social media platform X that he is traveling to the scene at the request of the country’s Prime Minister.

