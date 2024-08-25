Crypto horoscope from August 26 to September 1

New week, new crypto horoscope dedicated to the upcoming week from August 26 to September 1, News.az reports.

This week will be characterized by two transits:Mercury goes direct again;Venus enters Libra from Thursday 29/8.For several months now, we have been dedicating space to the crypto horoscope written by Stefania Stimolo, an expert in astrology and blockchain. It is a weekly column with the horoscope of each zodiac sign available every Sunday only on The Cryptonomist.In our slogan of “Raccontiamo il Futuro”, we wanted to delve deeper into the topic, jokingly speaking, with this entertainment column.SummaryThe crypto horoscope“Don’t Trust, Verify”The crypto horoscopeWe call it crypto horoscope for the simple fact that sector terminology is used.Words like NFT, metaverse, and Over-The-Counter to describe actions and scenarios, but also trading terminology like bullish, bull run, bear market, or dump to identify the mood of each zodiac sign during the days of the week.Obviously, the famous to-the-moon to indicate the mood of that sign cannot be missing!In general, you might experience a period of “hard-fork”, understood as an “inner split”, or pass your lightning torch to the next zodiac sign, meaning that the Sun is moving to the next sign.Or, simply, you need to reflect on some situations that go into “verify,” that is, when the planet is in dissonance with respect to the zodiac sign. Not only that, with each new change of the Sun’s guard through the constellations of the zodiac, the roadmap of each sign will reach a new step.Obviously, no investment advice is given; on the contrary, it is purely entertainment, just like any other horoscope. It must be said that many beginners in the sector have understood the specific crypto terminology also thanks to the horoscope on The Cryptonomist.“Don’t Trust, Verify”Astrology is not an exact science, but it aims in its own way to predict the future. So why not associate the typical blockchain phrase “Don’t Trust, Verify” here as well.In fact, what the author wants to propose is her interpretation of the planetary transits that occur during the week, describing the reaction of each zodiac sign, following the “logic” of traditional astrology.For those who are astrology enthusiasts, they could stay updated even just with the transits that are communicated weekly, which, in some way, influence us. A Retrograde Mercury, rather than the days of Full Moon.Others, on the other hand, might access the dedicated page, which is updated every Sunday, and read the horoscope of their zodiac sign, their ascendant, or why not, even the horoscope of friends and loved ones.And so, for entertainment purposes only, don’t waste time and click here to read your horoscope for this week!

