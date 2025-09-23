Crypto news update: Ripple ETF faces delay with price steady at $3 as analysts push $MAXI presale into the best crypto to buy lists

Ripple ETF delays keep XRP steady at $3, while analysts push the $MAXI presale onto best crypto to buy lists as investor interest surges.

After a few weeks of struggling to break through the $3 resistance level, XRP finally managed to do it following last week's interest rate cuts. Many investors were hoping that XRP was finally preparing for a major bull run that could push the token above $3.6 in the upcoming weeks.

However, the situation turned around very quickly after XRP ETFs got delayed again. Instead of gains, XRP has slumped to $2.8, prompting investors to look for the best crypto to buy elsewhere. Many of them are moving to the $MAXI presale, as it's the next high ROI crypto project preparing for an explosive launch.

Let's examine the Ripple ETF delay impact on XRP and $MAXI presale, and why you should consider investing in the new meme coin sensation as soon as possible.

XRP ETF delay triggers significant price loss

The expectations for Ripple's ETFs have been growing over the past few months, and it was finally supposed to happen this week. XRP ETFs have been delayed multiple times in the past, and instead of finally approving them, they have been postponed for another few months.

The delay has been caused by increasing regulatory caution, and although XRP ETFs have not been rejected entirely, the situation has created short-term uncertainty. As a result, XRP has slipped to $2.80, eroding investors' confidence in the token's recovery. Instead of testing resistance levels, XRP is now struggling to stay above its support levels.

The losses are not catastrophic, and most analysts believe that XRP will return to previous price levels of $3 in the upcoming weeks, but until it does, many investors are moving onto crypto presales that are yet to pump on release.

Maxi Doge quickly established itself as the best crypto to buy during Ripple ETF uncertainty, and its presale is gaining popularity within the crypto community. Let's see why the $MAXI presale is the top crypto to buy now, and why you should consider joining early investors before the project goes live.

Maxi Doge - Meme coin enabling users to trade with 1000x leverage

Leveraged trading is a common practice in the stock exchange and is one of the riskiest forms of trading. It requires traders to trade with leverage, which can help them achieve significantly higher returns than those from regular trading. However, a simple mistake can lead to massive losses that can quickly erode your investment.

It is usually reserved for the bravest and most experienced traders, and now you can do the same when trading digital currencies. Maxi Doge is an emerging meme coin that allows you to trade with 1000X leverage, making it the best crypto to buy if you're looking to maximize your profits in the shortest time.

The $MAXI presale will allow you to put your skills to the test in a high-risk trading environment, and if you play your cards right, you can increase your original ROI by 1000 times. That makes Maxi Doge an excellent investment option for seasoned traders, and one of the top analyst picks for best crypto to buy in 2025.

The project offers a balanced mix of meme humor and real token utility. Its mascot, Maxi the dog, embodies the gym-bro mentality, and he cares about nothing more than making gains in the gym and the cryptocurrency market. If you're like Maxi, and if you want to get rich fast, investing in Maxi Doge early could help you be one step closer to that goal.

Don't miss your chance to secure your $MAXI tokens early. Visit the official website today and join the earliest investors who are looking at the highest ROI.

$MAXI presale in numbers - $2.5 million in the bag

The official $MAXI presale has been live for about a month and a half, raising $2.5 million to date. The event has been gaining momentum in the past few weeks as more investors join the Maxi community, considered the best crypto to buy for high ROI in 2025.

If you invest in $MAXI tokens today, you can stake them for an APY of 137%. It's essential to note that the staking rewards are dynamic, meaning they will decrease as the number of investors increases. That's why you should visit the official Maxi Doge website today and invest in $MAXI tokens right now to maximize your profits.

Invest in the best crypto to buy early and maximize your ROI while XRP struggles to recover

The latest delay in the XRP ETF has caused a stir in the cryptocurrency market, halting Ripple's growth. XRP lost nearly 6% in the past 48 hours, and is currently struggling to stay above the support line, which is why so many investors are moving to the $MAXI presale.

Maxi Doge is the best crypto to buy during Ripple ETF delay, and a new meme coin that allows you to put your skills to the ultimate test by trading with 1000X leverage and no stop-loss.

If you're looking for a way to maximize your profits while XRP struggles to stabilize, visit the official Maxi Doge presale right now and watch your ROI explode after it goes live in the upcoming weeks.

News.Az