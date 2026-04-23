Cyber agencies warn of China-linked covert networks

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Cybersecurity agencies from multiple countries have issued a joint warning urging organizations to strengthen defenses against covert networks allegedly used by China-linked hackers to hide malicious activity.

Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre said the guidance was released in coordination with international partners, highlighting growing concerns about increasingly sophisticated cyber threats targeting governments and businesses, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The advisory was developed alongside agencies from several countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Spain.

Officials warned that such covert networks can be used to obscure cyber operations, making it harder to detect and respond to attacks. The guidance encourages organizations to improve monitoring, strengthen network security, and adopt proactive measures to identify hidden threats before they can cause significant damage.

The joint alert underscores rising international concern over cyber espionage and the evolving tactics used by state-linked actors to bypass traditional security systems.

News.Az