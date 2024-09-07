Yandex metrika counter

CSTO military drills begin in Kyrgyzstan; Armenia skips participation

  • World
  • Share
CSTO military drills begin in Kyrgyzstan; Armenia skips participation

The “Interaction-2024” command-staff exercises, along with the “Search-2024” and “Echelon-2024” special drills, have commenced in Balykchy, Kyrgyzstan.

The exercises will be conducted in three phases, focusing on training and coordinating joint operations to address armed conflicts in the Central Asian region, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Military personnel from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, along with representatives from the CSTO secretariat and Joint Staff, are participating. The drills involve over 1,500 military personnel and more than 200 pieces of military equipment, including around 10 aircraft.

Armenia, a CSTO member, has opted not to take part in these exercises.





News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      