CSTO military drills begin in Kyrgyzstan; Armenia skips participation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Interaction-2024” command-staff exercises, along with the “Search-2024” and “Echelon-2024” special drills, have commenced in Balykchy, Kyrgyzstan.

The exercises will be conducted in three phases, focusing on training and coordinating joint operations to address armed conflicts in the Central Asian region, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Military personnel from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, along with representatives from the CSTO secretariat and Joint Staff, are participating. The drills involve over 1,500 military personnel and more than 200 pieces of military equipment, including around 10 aircraft.Armenia, a CSTO member, has opted not to take part in these exercises.

News.Az