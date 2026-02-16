Cuba delays Habano Festival, losing key foreign currency source

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cuban authorities have indefinitely postponed the Habano Festival due to a severe energy crisis caused by fuel shortages. The event, a major international showcase for Cuba's premium cigars, generates millions of dollars annually for the government and is a key source of foreign currency.

Organizers said the festival, scheduled for Feb. 23 to 27, was "postponed until further notice," without providing a new date, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Habanos S.A., a joint venture between state-owned Cubatabaco and Iberian-British firm Altadis that exclusively distributes 27 premium Cuban cigar brands, confirmed the delay on its website.

Officials said the decision was intended to preserve "the highest standards of quality and experience," although Cuba continues to face strict fuel rationing.

The energy crisis has intensified after Cuba stopped receiving Venezuelan oil after the the capture by the United States of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. The situation worsened when President Donald Trump declared an emergency regarding Cuba and announced tariffs on countries that sell oil to the island.

Several distributors already had requested a postponement because of flight cancellations and travel advisories issued by some governments. The United Kingdom, Belgium and Canada have advised against nonessential travel to Cuba, while several airlines suspended operations because of aviation fuel shortages, according to independent outlet 14ymedio.

