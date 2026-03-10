Yandex metrika counter

Israeli-US strikes hit fuel depots near Kerman airport in Iran - VIDEO

Photo: Getty Images

Fuel depots near Kerman Airport in central Iran were hit in reported U.S.–Israeli airstrikes, triggering fires and damage to energy infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strikes come as part of a broader campaign targeting Iranian military and fuel facilities during the escalating regional conflict

 


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

