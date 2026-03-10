Israeli-US strikes hit fuel depots near Kerman airport in Iran - VIDEO

Fuel depots near Kerman Airport in central Iran were hit in reported U.S.–Israeli airstrikes, triggering fires and damage to energy infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Fuel depots near Kerman airport hit in central Iran in Israeli/US strikes pic.twitter.com/A779bKg781 — Fazel Hawramy (@FazelHawramy) March 10, 2026

The strikes come as part of a broader campaign targeting Iranian military and fuel facilities during the escalating regional conflict

