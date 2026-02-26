Cuba detains suspect linked to foiled armed boat incursion

+ ↺ − 16 px

An alleged accomplice of the individuals who opened fire on a Cuban patrol boat from a US-registered speedboat has been detained in Cuba and has admitted his involvement, the country’s Interior Ministry announced.

In a statement, the ministry said Cuban national Duniel Hernandez Santos had been sent from the United States to assist in facilitating the armed incursion carried out by the group aboard the speedboat, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Authorities confirmed that he has been detained within Cuban territory and has already confessed to his actions.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry reported that a speedboat registered in the US state of Florida entered Cuba’s territorial waters. According to officials, individuals aboard the vessel opened fire on a Cuban patrol boat, prompting return fire from Cuban forces.

The ministry stated that four people aboard the US-registered boat were killed and six others were wounded in the exchange. The commander of the Cuban border patrol was also reported injured during the incident.

News.Az