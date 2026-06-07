Where to watch 2026 World Cup matches

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. With 48 national teams and 104 matches, it will be the largest edition of the tournament in football history.

Fans will be able to watch the matches through television networks, official streaming services and mobile applications. However, broadcasters and streaming options will vary depending on the viewer’s country, News.Az reports.

Where can I watch the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup will be broadcast by FIFA’s official media partners around the world. Viewers should check their national television listings or FIFA’s official broadcaster information to identify the channels available in their country.

Major broadcasters include FOX and Telemundo in the United States, BBC and ITV in the United Kingdom, TSN, CTV and RDS in Canada, and Televisa in Mexico.

Where can I watch the 2026 World Cup in the United States?

English-language coverage in the United States will be available on FOX and FS1. Matches can also be streamed through platforms carrying these channels, including FOX’s official digital services and participating live television providers.

Spanish-language coverage will be available on Telemundo and Universo. All 104 matches are also expected to be streamed in Spanish on Peacock and the Telemundo app.

Can I watch every World Cup match on FOX?

All 104 matches will be covered by FOX Sports in the United States, but they will be divided between FOX and FS1.

Many of the biggest games, including major group-stage matches and knockout fixtures, will be shown on the main FOX network. Other matches will air on FS1.

Viewers should check the daily television schedule because the channel may differ from one match to another.

Where can I stream the World Cup in English in the United States?

English-language streaming will be available through services that provide access to FOX and FS1. These may include FOX’s streaming platforms and subscription-based live television services.

Availability, packages and prices may vary, so viewers should confirm that their chosen service includes both FOX and FS1 before subscribing.

Can I watch the World Cup on Peacock?

Yes. Peacock will stream all 104 World Cup matches in Spanish in the United States.

Peacock will not provide the main English-language broadcast. Fans looking for English commentary will need access to FOX or FS1.

Where can I watch the 2026 World Cup in the United Kingdom?

The tournament will be shown free-to-air in the United Kingdom by BBC and ITV.

Matches will be divided between the two broadcasters. Online viewing will be available through BBC iPlayer and ITVX, subject to the platforms’ usual registration and licensing requirements.

Fans should check whether an individual match is being shown by BBC or ITV before kick-off.

Where can I watch the World Cup in Canada?

Canadian viewers will be able to follow the tournament through TSN and CTV in English.

French-language coverage will be available through RDS. Digital and streaming access may also be offered through the broadcasters’ official platforms and affiliated services.

Where can I watch the World Cup in Mexico?

Televisa is among the main official broadcasters for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico.

Additional television and streaming information may vary by match and subscription package. Mexican viewers should check local listings closer to each fixture.

Can I watch the 2026 World Cup for free?

Free viewing options will depend on the country.

In the United Kingdom, BBC and ITV will provide free-to-air coverage. In the United States, matches shown on the main FOX and Telemundo networks may be available free with an over-the-air television antenna in areas where those channels are accessible.

Subscription services, mobile applications and premium streaming platforms may require payment.

Will the World Cup be available on FIFA+?

FIFA+ will provide World Cup-related content, including highlights, features, archive footage and selected programming.

However, live match availability may be restricted in countries where exclusive broadcasting rights belong to national media partners. Fans should not assume that every match will be streamed live on FIFA+ in their region.

Can I watch World Cup matches on my phone?

Yes. Most official broadcasters will provide mobile viewing through their websites or applications.

Depending on the country, fans may be able to watch through services such as BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Peacock, the Telemundo app, FOX’s digital platforms, TSN or other authorised local services.

A valid account, television subscription or paid streaming plan may be required.

Can I watch the World Cup while travelling abroad?

Accessing a home-country streaming subscription while abroad may be difficult because broadcasting rights are normally restricted by location.

A service available in one country may be unavailable after the viewer crosses a border. Travellers should check the authorised broadcaster in the country they are visiting rather than relying on an existing subscription.

What time will 2026 World Cup matches start?

Kick-off times will vary because matches are being played in 16 host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Viewers in Europe, Asia and other regions should carefully convert local North American kick-off times into their own time zones. Some games may begin late at night or early in the morning for audiences outside the host countries.

Where can I find the full World Cup television schedule?

The complete viewing schedule will be available through FIFA, official national broadcasters and television guide providers.

Because matches may be moved between different channels or streaming platforms, viewers should check the schedule on the day of the game.

Are unofficial World Cup streaming websites safe?

Unofficial streaming websites may be unreliable, illegal or unsafe. They may contain misleading advertisements, malicious software, poor-quality video or links designed to collect personal information.

The safest option is to watch through FIFA’s authorised broadcasters and official streaming platforms.

When does the 2026 World Cup begin?

The tournament begins on June 11, 2026, in Mexico.

The group stage will be followed by a newly expanded knockout phase beginning with the Round of 32. The final will take place on July 19, 2026, in the New York/New Jersey area.

How many World Cup matches will be televised?

The 2026 World Cup will feature 104 matches, and official broadcasting partners are expected to provide coverage of the entire tournament across television and digital platforms.

The exact channel for each match will depend on the viewer’s country and the broadcaster’s schedule.

What is the best way to watch the 2026 World Cup?

The best option depends on location, preferred commentary language and whether the viewer wants free television or online streaming.

Before the tournament begins, fans should:

Identify the official broadcaster in their country.

Check whether all matches are included.

Confirm the commentary language.

Review subscription prices and registration requirements.

Test the application or streaming service before the first match.

Save the match schedule in their local time zone.

Using an official broadcaster will provide the most reliable coverage, better picture quality and accurate match information throughout the tournament.

News.Az