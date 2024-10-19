Cuba faces nationwide blackout after main power plant fails

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cuba is grappling with a nationwide blackout after the failure of its main power plant, leaving 10 million residents without power.

Its power grid collapsed at around 11:00 (15:00 GMT) on Friday, the energy ministry announced, News.Az reports, citing BBC. Grid officials said they did not know how long it would take to restore power.The island has suffered months of lengthy blackouts, prompting the prime minister to declare an "energy emergency" on Thursday.Friday's total blackout came after the Antonio Guiteras power plant in Matanzas - the largest on the island - went offline.President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said the situation was his "absolute priority"."There will be no rest until power is restored," he wrote on X.Earlier on Friday, officials announced that all schools and non-essential activities, including nightclubs, were to close until Monday.Non-essential workers were urged to stay home to safeguard electricity supply, and non-vital government services were suspended.Cubans have also been urged to switch off high-consumption appliances such as fridges and ovens during peak hours, according to local media.Prime Minister Manuel Marrero addressed the public in a televised message on Thursday, blaming deteriorating infrastructure, fuel shortages and rising demand for the electricity failures."The fuel shortage is the biggest factor," he said.The head of the National Electric Union (UNE) Alfredo López Valdés also acknowledged the island had been facing a challenging energy situation, with shortages chiefly to blame.

