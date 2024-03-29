Cuba reiterates readiness to strengthen political and economic ties with Azerbaijan
Cuba stands ready to strengthen its political and economic relations with Azerbaijan, Cuba’s Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.
Cuba’s Foreign Ministry took to X to mark 32 years of its diplomatic ties with Azerbaijan.
“We reiterate our readiness to strengthen political and economic relations and cooperation between countries and peoples based on historically friendly relations,” the ministry stated.