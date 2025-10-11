Cuban President criticizes Nobel Peace Prize award to Venezuelan opposition figure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned the decision to award the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition politician Maria Corina Machado, calling it “shameful” and accusing the Nobel Committee of extreme politicization.

“It is shameful that this prize in 2025 was awarded to somebody who incites military intervention in her homeland, and in recent years to street protests during which people were burned alive,” Diaz-Canel wrote on X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He added that the committee’s “politicization, bias and discrediting… has reached unprecedented proportions.”

Machado, a former member of the Venezuelan parliament, has been a prominent opposition figure in the country. The Cuban president’s remarks reflect long-standing tensions between Havana and Venezuelan opposition leaders.

