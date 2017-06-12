Customs increase transfers to state budget
- 12 Jun 2017 07:30
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122543
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/customs-increase-transfers-to-state-budget Copied
The transfers to the state budget from the State Customs Committee made AZN 974,903,310 in January-May 2017.
According to the committee, this is a growth of 14.62% or AZN 124,317,960 over the same period of the last year.
Thus, customs duties made AZN 268,020,840, VAT - AZN 663,809,140, excises - AZN 39,025,000. road tax - AZN 13,048,330.
News.Az