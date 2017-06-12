Customs increase transfers to state budget

+ ↺ − 16 px

The transfers to the state budget from the State Customs Committee made AZN 974,903,310 in January-May 2017.

According to the committee, this is a growth of 14.62% or AZN 124,317,960 over the same period of the last year.

Thus, customs duties made AZN 268,020,840, VAT - AZN 663,809,140, excises - AZN 39,025,000. road tax - AZN 13,048,330.

