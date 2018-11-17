Customs payment to be done via ASAN Pay

+ ↺ − 16 px

A second payment point was created in Mazimchay customs post of the State Customs Committee, Deputy Chief of the Department for Technological Innovations and Statistics Main Department Azer Abbasov said, Report informs.

He noted that an agreement has already been signed with Azerpoct LLC: ‘Payment services in the line of export and import will be carried out separately. This helps prevent time loss’.

The SCC official said customs payment will be done via ASAN Pay soon: ‘All preparatory works have already been completed. Integration to this system serves comfortableness of the citizens, reduction of official-citizen contact to the minimum’.

News.Az

