Cyberattack disrupts operations at major European airports including Heathrow, Brussels

A cyberattack on a service provider for check-in and boarding systems has caused disruptions at several major European airports, including London’s Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin, leading to flight delays and cancellations, airport operators said.

The attack rendered automated systems inoperable, forcing staff to rely on manual check-in and boarding procedures. Brussels Airport said the incident has “a large impact on the flight schedule” and that the service provider is working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. Heathrow similarly reported delays due to a “technical issue” at a third-party supplier, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Passengers with upcoming flights were advised to confirm travel arrangements with airlines before heading to airports. Berlin Airport posted on its website that longer waiting times at check-in are expected due to the issue. Frankfurt Airport, however, reported it was not affected by the cyberattack.

