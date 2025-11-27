Cyclone Ditwah to near TN, AP by November 30

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cyclone Ditwah, formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is moving toward the north Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–south Andhra Pradesh coasts and is expected to approach by early November 30. A pre-cyclone watch is in place as the storm developed near Pottuvil in Sri Lanka and continues on a north-northwest track. The IMD has warned fishermen to avoid the affected stretches of the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone’s name, suggested by Yemen, refers to the Detwah Lagoon on Socotra Island and highlights the country’s coastal heritage. Meanwhile, the remnant of Cyclone Senyar has weakened over the Strait of Malacca and is expected to diminish further, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast across Tamil Nadu from November 27 to 30, with isolated extremely heavy showers on November 28 and 29. Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala and Mahe will also see intense rain through early December, while Telangana and South Interior Karnataka are set to receive showers on November 30 and December 1.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30–50 km/h are expected across southern states and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Authorities urge the public to remain alert and follow safety advisories as Cyclone Ditwah approaches the coast.

